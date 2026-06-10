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Brandon Sproat
Milwaukee Brewers

Brandon Sproat

Milwaukee Brewers • #23 SP

Brandon Sproat And Brewers Take On Athletics On June 10

Brandon Sproat will get the start for his Milwaukee Brewers against the Athletics at Las Vegas Ballpark, on Wednesday, June 10 at 9:05 p.m. ET. Sproat has +110 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Sproat is 1-4 with a 6.17 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Sproat

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