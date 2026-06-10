Brandon Sproat And Brewers Take On Athletics On June 10

Sproat is 1-4 with a 6.17 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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