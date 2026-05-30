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Brandon Sproat
Milwaukee Brewers

Brandon Sproat

Milwaukee Brewers • #23 SP

Brandon Sproat And Brewers Face Astros On May 30

Brandon Sproat will get the start for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Saturday, May 30 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Sproat has -136 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Sproat is 1-3 with a 5.84 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he tossed four innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Sproat

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