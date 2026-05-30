Brandon Sproat And Brewers Face Astros On May 30

Sproat is 1-3 with a 5.84 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he tossed four innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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