Brandon Pfaadt And Diamondbacks Play Phillies On April 11

Pfaadt is 0-0 with a 6.75 ERA and five strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Phillies are averaging 3.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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