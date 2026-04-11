Brandon Pfaadt And Diamondbacks Play Phillies On April 11
Brandon Pfaadt will get the start for his Arizona Diamondbacks against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Saturday, April 11 at 1:05 p.m. ET. Pfaadt has -106 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Pfaadt is 0-0 with a 6.75 ERA and five strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
The Phillies are averaging 3.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.