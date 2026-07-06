Brandon Pfaadt And Diamondbacks Face Padres On July 6

Pfaadt is 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Padres are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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