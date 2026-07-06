Brandon Pfaadt And Diamondbacks Face Padres On July 6
Brandon Pfaadt will get the start for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Monday, July 6 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Pfaadt has -122 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Pfaadt is 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
The Padres are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.