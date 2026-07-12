Brandon Pfaadt And Diamondbacks Face Dodgers On July 12

Pfaadt is 3-1 with a 4.70 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.