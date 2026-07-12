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Brandon Pfaadt
Arizona Diamondbacks

Brandon Pfaadt

Arizona Diamondbacks • #32 rP

Brandon Pfaadt And Diamondbacks Face Dodgers On July 12

Brandon Pfaadt will get the start for his Arizona Diamondbacks against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Sunday, July 12 at 4:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Pfaadt is 3-1 with a 4.70 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Pfaadt

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