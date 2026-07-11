Brandon Pfaadt And Diamondbacks Play Dodgers On July 11

Pfaadt is 2-1 with a 4.84 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he threw five scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while giving up four hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.