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Brandon Pfaadt
Arizona Diamondbacks

Brandon Pfaadt

Arizona Diamondbacks • #32 rP

Brandon Pfaadt And Diamondbacks Play Dodgers On July 11

Brandon Pfaadt will get the start for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Saturday, July 11 at 9:10 p.m. ET. Pfaadt has -106 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Pfaadt is 2-1 with a 4.84 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he threw five scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while giving up four hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Pfaadt

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