Brandon Pfaadt And Diamondbacks Take On Dodgers On Aug. 9

Pfaadt is 6-1 with a 3.36 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while giving up two hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.