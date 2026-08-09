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Brandon Pfaadt
Arizona Diamondbacks

Brandon Pfaadt

Arizona Diamondbacks • #32 rP

Brandon Pfaadt And Diamondbacks Take On Dodgers On Aug. 9

Brandon Pfaadt will get the start for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field, on Sunday, Aug. 9 at 4:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Pfaadt is 6-1 with a 3.36 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while giving up two hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Pfaadt

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