Brandon Pfaadt And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Dodgers On Aug. 8

Pfaadt is 6-1 with a 3.66 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering no earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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