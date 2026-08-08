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Brandon Pfaadt
Arizona Diamondbacks

Brandon Pfaadt

Arizona Diamondbacks • #32 rP

Brandon Pfaadt And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Dodgers On Aug. 8

Brandon Pfaadt will get the start for his Arizona Diamondbacks against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field, on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Pfaadt has -130 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Pfaadt is 6-1 with a 3.66 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering no earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Pfaadt

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