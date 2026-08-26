Brandon Pfaadt And Diamondbacks Take On Cubs On Aug. 26

Pfaadt is 7-1 with a 3.51 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.