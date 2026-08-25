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Brandon Pfaadt
Arizona Diamondbacks

Brandon Pfaadt

Arizona Diamondbacks • #32 rP

Brandon Pfaadt And Diamondbacks Take On Cubs On Aug. 25

Brandon Pfaadt will get the start for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Chicago Cubs at Chase Field, on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Pfaadt has +106 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Pfaadt is 7-1 with a 3.39 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Pfaadt

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