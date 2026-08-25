Brandon Pfaadt And Diamondbacks Take On Cubs On Aug. 25

Pfaadt is 7-1 with a 3.39 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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