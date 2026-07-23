Brandon Pfaadt And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Cardinals On July 23

Pfaadt is 4-1 with a 4.58 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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