FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Brandon Pfaadt
Arizona Diamondbacks

Brandon Pfaadt

Arizona Diamondbacks • #32 rP

Brandon Pfaadt And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Cardinals On July 23

Brandon Pfaadt will get the start for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Thursday, July 23 at 5:15 p.m. ET. Pfaadt has -111 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Pfaadt is 4-1 with a 4.58 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Pfaadt

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Arizona DiamondbacksRecent Arizona Diamondbacks Player News

View All Arizona Diamondbacks Player News