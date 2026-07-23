Brandon Pfaadt And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Cardinals On July 23
Brandon Pfaadt will get the start for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Thursday, July 23 at 5:15 p.m. ET. Pfaadt has -111 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Pfaadt is 4-1 with a 4.58 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
The Cardinals are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.