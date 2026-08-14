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Brandon Pfaadt
Arizona Diamondbacks

Brandon Pfaadt

Arizona Diamondbacks • #32 rP

Brandon Pfaadt And Diamondbacks Play Braves On Aug. 14

Brandon Pfaadt will get the start for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Friday, Aug. 14 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Pfaadt has -111 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Pfaadt is 6-1 with a 3.36 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while giving up two hits.

The Braves are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Pfaadt

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