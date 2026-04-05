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Brandon Pfaadt
Arizona Diamondbacks

Brandon Pfaadt

Arizona Diamondbacks • #32 SP

Brandon Pfaadt And Diamondbacks Take On Braves On April 5

Brandon Pfaadt will get the start for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Atlanta Braves at Chase Field, on Sunday, April 5 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Pfaadt has +116 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Pfaadt is 0-0 with a 7.50 ERA and three strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.

The Braves are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Pfaadt

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