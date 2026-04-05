Brandon Pfaadt And Diamondbacks Take On Braves On April 5

Pfaadt is 0-0 with a 7.50 ERA and three strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.

The Braves are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.