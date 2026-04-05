Brandon Pfaadt And Diamondbacks Take On Braves On April 5
Brandon Pfaadt will get the start for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Atlanta Braves at Chase Field, on Sunday, April 5 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Pfaadt has +116 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Pfaadt is 0-0 with a 7.50 ERA and three strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.
The Braves are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.