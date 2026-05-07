Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Square Off Against Yankees On May 7

Nimmo is hitting for a .293 BA, .375 OBP and .451 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .826 and he has scored 17 runs. In 152 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 12 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Yankees.

Paul Blackburn makes his first start of the season for the Yankees.

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