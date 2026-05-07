Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Square Off Against Yankees On May 7
Brandon Nimmo and the Texas Rangers will take on the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Thursday, May 7 at 12:35 p.m. ET. Nimmo has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Nimmo is hitting for a .293 BA, .375 OBP and .451 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .826 and he has scored 17 runs. In 152 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 12 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Yankees.
Paul Blackburn makes his first start of the season for the Yankees.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.