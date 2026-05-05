Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Play Yankees On May 5

Nimmo is hitting for a .300 BA, .374 OBP and .462 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .836 and he has scored 16 runs. In 147 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 12 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

The Yankees will send Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (0-1) to the mound to make his second start of the season.

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