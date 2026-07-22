Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Play White Sox On July 22

Nimmo is hitting for a .268 BA, .336 OBP and .433 SLG with a 21.5% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .769 and he has scored 40 runs. In 405 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 39 runs. He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (4 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs) in his most recent appearance against the White Sox.

The White Sox will send Anthony Kay (6-4) to the mound to make his 19th start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 4.34 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings pitched.

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