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Brandon Nimmo
Texas Rangers

Brandon Nimmo

Texas Rangers • #24 LF

Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Play White Sox On July 22

Brandon Nimmo and the Texas Rangers will face the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field, on Wednesday, July 22 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Nimmo has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Nimmo is hitting for a .268 BA, .336 OBP and .433 SLG with a 21.5% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .769 and he has scored 40 runs. In 405 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 39 runs. He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (4 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs) in his most recent appearance against the White Sox.

The White Sox will send Anthony Kay (6-4) to the mound to make his 19th start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 4.34 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Nimmo

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