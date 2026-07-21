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Brandon Nimmo
Texas Rangers

Brandon Nimmo

Texas Rangers • #24 LF

Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Take On White Sox On July 21

Brandon Nimmo and his Texas Rangers will take on the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field, on Tuesday, July 21 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Nimmo has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Nimmo is hitting for a .260 BA, .329 OBP and .418 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .747 and he has scored 38 runs. In 401 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 37 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the White Sox.

Noah Schultz (3-6) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 5.60 ERA in 53 2/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Nimmo

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