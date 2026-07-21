Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Take On White Sox On July 21

Nimmo is hitting for a .260 BA, .329 OBP and .418 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .747 and he has scored 38 runs. In 401 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 37 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the White Sox.

Noah Schultz (3-6) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 5.60 ERA in 53 2/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.