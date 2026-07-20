Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Face White Sox On July 20

Nimmo is hitting for a .263 BA, .332 OBP and .423 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .755 and he has scored 38 runs. In 397 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 37 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Braves.

Erick Fedde gets the start for the White Sox, his 10th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.15 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.

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