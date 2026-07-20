Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Face White Sox On July 20
Brandon Nimmo and the Texas Rangers will face the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field, on Monday, July 20 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Nimmo has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Nimmo is hitting for a .263 BA, .332 OBP and .423 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .755 and he has scored 38 runs. In 397 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 37 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Braves.
Erick Fedde gets the start for the White Sox, his 10th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.15 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.