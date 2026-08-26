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Brandon Nimmo
Texas Rangers

Brandon Nimmo

Texas Rangers • #24 LF

Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Take On White Sox On Aug. 26

Brandon Nimmo and his Texas Rangers will square off against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Nimmo has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Nimmo is hitting for a .259 BA, .325 OBP and .416 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .741 and he has scored 52 runs. In 538 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 49 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 5 with a double against the White Sox.

Sean Burke (7-6 with a 3.27 ERA and 158 strikeouts in 146 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 23rd of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Nimmo

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