Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Take On White Sox On Aug. 26

Nimmo is hitting for a .259 BA, .325 OBP and .416 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .741 and he has scored 52 runs. In 538 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 49 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 5 with a double against the White Sox.

Sean Burke (7-6 with a 3.27 ERA and 158 strikeouts in 146 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 23rd of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.