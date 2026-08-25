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Brandon Nimmo
Texas Rangers

Brandon Nimmo

Texas Rangers • #24 LF

Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Square Off Against White Sox On Aug. 25

Brandon Nimmo and the Texas Rangers will take on the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Nimmo has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Nimmo is hitting for a .260 BA, .326 OBP and .416 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .742 and he has scored 52 runs. In 533 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 49 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the White Sox.

Anthony Kay (9-6 with a 4.03 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the White Sox, his 25th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Nimmo

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