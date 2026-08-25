Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Square Off Against White Sox On Aug. 25

Nimmo is hitting for a .260 BA, .326 OBP and .416 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .742 and he has scored 52 runs. In 533 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 49 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the White Sox.

Anthony Kay (9-6 with a 4.03 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the White Sox, his 25th of the season.

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