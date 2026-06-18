Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Face Twins On June 18

Nimmo is hitting for a .257 BA, .329 OBP and .408 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .737 and he has scored 28 runs. In 304 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 25 runs. In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double) against the Twins.

Joe Ryan (4-3) takes the mound for the Twins in his 16th start of the season. He has a 3.17 ERA in 82 1/3 innings pitched, with 92 strikeouts.

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