Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Play Twins On June 16
Brandon Nimmo and his Texas Rangers will square off against the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Field, on Tuesday, June 16 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Nimmo has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Nimmo is hitting for a .253 BA, .326 OBP and .401 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .727 and he has scored 28 runs. In 301 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 25 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Twins.
Zebby Matthews gets the start for the Twins, his seventh of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.20 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 36 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.