Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Play Twins On June 16

Nimmo is hitting for a .253 BA, .326 OBP and .401 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .727 and he has scored 28 runs. In 301 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 25 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Twins.

Zebby Matthews gets the start for the Twins, his seventh of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.20 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 36 1/3 innings pitched.

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