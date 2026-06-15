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Brandon Nimmo
Texas Rangers

Brandon Nimmo

Texas Rangers • #24 LF

Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Play Twins On June 15

Brandon Nimmo and the Texas Rangers will face the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Field, on Monday, June 15 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Nimmo has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Nimmo is hitting for a .257 BA, .330 OBP and .408 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .738 and he has scored 28 runs. In 297 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 25 runs. In his previous game, he collected two extra-base hits (2 for 5 with two doubles and two RBIs) against the Red Sox.

The Twins are sending Mike Paredes (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Nimmo

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