Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Play Twins On June 15

Nimmo is hitting for a .257 BA, .330 OBP and .408 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .738 and he has scored 28 runs. In 297 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 25 runs. In his previous game, he collected two extra-base hits (2 for 5 with two doubles and two RBIs) against the Red Sox.

The Twins are sending Mike Paredes (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.

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