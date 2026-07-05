Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Take On Tigers On July 5

Nimmo is hitting for a .259 BA, .330 OBP and .414 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .744 and he has scored 35 runs. In 358 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 29 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Tigers.

Casey Mize gets the start for the Tigers, his 13th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 2.63 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.

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