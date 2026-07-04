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Brandon Nimmo
Texas Rangers

Brandon Nimmo

Texas Rangers • #24 LF

Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Play Tigers On July 4

Brandon Nimmo and the Texas Rangers will take on the Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Field, on Saturday, July 4 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Nimmo has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Nimmo is hitting for a .262 BA, .333 OBP and .420 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .753 and he has scored 35 runs. In 354 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 29 runs. He returns to action for the first time since June 28, when he went 0 for 2 against the Blue Jays.

Jack Flaherty (1-8) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 4.97 ERA in 70 2/3 innings pitched, with 87 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Nimmo

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