Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Play Tigers On July 4

Nimmo is hitting for a .262 BA, .333 OBP and .420 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .753 and he has scored 35 runs. In 354 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 29 runs. He returns to action for the first time since June 28, when he went 0 for 2 against the Blue Jays.

Jack Flaherty (1-8) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 4.97 ERA in 70 2/3 innings pitched, with 87 strikeouts.

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