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Brandon Nimmo
Texas Rangers

Brandon Nimmo

Texas Rangers • #24 LF

Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Face Royals On June 10

Brandon Nimmo and his Texas Rangers will take on the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Wednesday, June 10 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Nimmo has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Nimmo is hitting for a .253 BA, .332 OBP and .400 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .732 and he has scored 27 runs. In 277 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 22 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) in his last appearance against the Royals.

Seth Lugo (2-4 with a 3.91 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 14th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Nimmo

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