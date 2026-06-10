Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Face Royals On June 10

Nimmo is hitting for a .253 BA, .332 OBP and .400 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .732 and he has scored 27 runs. In 277 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 22 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) in his last appearance against the Royals.

Seth Lugo (2-4 with a 3.91 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 14th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.