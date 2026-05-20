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Brandon Nimmo
Texas Rangers

Brandon Nimmo

Texas Rangers • #24 LF

Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Face Rockies On May 20

Brandon Nimmo and his Texas Rangers will take on the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Wednesday, May 20 at 3:10 p.m. ET. Nimmo has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Nimmo is hitting for a .272 BA, .353 OBP and .422 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .775 and he has scored 21 runs. In 204 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 16 runs. He collected three RBI (going 3-for-4 with a home run) in his previous game against the Rockies.

Kyle Freeland (1-5 with a 7.22 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Nimmo

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