Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Face Rockies On May 18

Nimmo is hitting for a .267 BA, .345 OBP and .407 SLG with a 19.1% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .752 and he has scored 18 runs. In 194 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 13 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI against the Astros.

The Rockies will send Jose Quintana (1-2) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.97 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.