Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Take On Reds On April 4
Brandon Nimmo and the Texas Rangers will square off against the Cincinnati Reds at Globe Life Field, on Saturday, April 4 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Nimmo has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Nimmo is hitting for a .379 BA, .455 OBP and .586 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is 1.041, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored seven runs. In 33 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. Nimmo has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a triple) against the Reds.
Rhett Lowder (0-0) makes the start for the Reds, his second of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.