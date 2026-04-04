Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Take On Reds On April 4

Nimmo is hitting for a .379 BA, .455 OBP and .586 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is 1.041, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored seven runs. In 33 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. Nimmo has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a triple) against the Reds.

Rhett Lowder (0-0) makes the start for the Reds, his second of the season.

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