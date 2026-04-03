Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Take On Reds On April 3

Nimmo is hitting for a .360 BA, .429 OBP and .520 SLG with a 17.9% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .949 and he has scored six runs. In 28 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. Nimmo has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Brady Singer (0-0) pitches for the Reds to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.