Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Play Padres On June 21

Nimmo is hitting for a .261 BA, .329 OBP and .411 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .740 and he has scored 29 runs. In 319 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 26 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 5) in his most recent appearance against the Padres.

The Padres are sending Lucas Giolito (2-2) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.56 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.