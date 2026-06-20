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Brandon Nimmo
Texas Rangers

Brandon Nimmo

Texas Rangers • #24 LF

Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Take On Padres On June 20

Brandon Nimmo and the Texas Rangers will take on the San Diego Padres at Globe Life Field, on Saturday, June 20 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Nimmo has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Nimmo is hitting for a .259 BA, .328 OBP and .411 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .739 and he has scored 29 runs. In 314 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 26 runs. He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2 for 5 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Padres.

Walker Buehler gets the start for the Padres, his 15th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.14 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Nimmo

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