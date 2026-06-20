Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Take On Padres On June 20

Nimmo is hitting for a .259 BA, .328 OBP and .411 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .739 and he has scored 29 runs. In 314 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 26 runs. He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2 for 5 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Padres.

Walker Buehler gets the start for the Padres, his 15th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.14 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings pitched.

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