Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Face Nationals On Aug. 20
Brandon Nimmo and his Texas Rangers will face the Washington Nationals at Globe Life Field, on Thursday, Aug. 20 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Nimmo has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Nimmo is hitting for a .271 BA, .335 OBP and .433 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .768 and he has scored 52 runs. In 510 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 48 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Nationals.
Andrew Alvarez (2-4) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.72 ERA in 75 2/3 innings pitched, with 69 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.