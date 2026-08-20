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Brandon Nimmo
Texas Rangers

Brandon Nimmo

Texas Rangers • #24 LF

Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Face Nationals On Aug. 20

Brandon Nimmo and his Texas Rangers will face the Washington Nationals at Globe Life Field, on Thursday, Aug. 20 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Nimmo has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Nimmo is hitting for a .271 BA, .335 OBP and .433 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .768 and he has scored 52 runs. In 510 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 48 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Nationals.

Andrew Alvarez (2-4) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.72 ERA in 75 2/3 innings pitched, with 69 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Nimmo

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