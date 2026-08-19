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Brandon Nimmo
Texas Rangers

Brandon Nimmo

Texas Rangers • #24 LF

Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Face Nationals On Aug. 19

Brandon Nimmo and the Texas Rangers will take on the Washington Nationals at Globe Life Field, on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Nimmo has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Nimmo is hitting for a .273 BA, .338 OBP and .437 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .775 and he has scored 52 runs. In 506 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 48 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Nationals.

Cade Cavalli gets the start for the Nationals, his 27th of the season. He is 10-5 with a 3.36 ERA and 151 strikeouts through 136 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Nimmo

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