Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Face Nationals On Aug. 19

Nimmo is hitting for a .273 BA, .338 OBP and .437 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .775 and he has scored 52 runs. In 506 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 48 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Nationals.

Cade Cavalli gets the start for the Nationals, his 27th of the season. He is 10-5 with a 3.36 ERA and 151 strikeouts through 136 2/3 innings pitched.

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