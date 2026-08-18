Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Face Nationals On Aug. 18

Nimmo is hitting for a .271 BA, .337 OBP and .436 SLG with a 21.5% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .773 and he has scored 51 runs. In 502 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 47 runs. Nimmo has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Jackson Kent (0-0) makes the start for the Nationals, his second of the season.

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