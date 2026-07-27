Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Take On Mariners On July 27

Nimmo is hitting for a .268 BA, .335 OBP and .429 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .764 and he has scored 44 runs. In 421 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 39 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

George Kirby (8-8 with a 3.57 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 20th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.