Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Take On Mariners On July 26

Nimmo is hitting for a .269 BA, .336 OBP and .431 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .767 and he has scored 43 runs. In 417 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 39 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Mariners.

Logan Gilbert (8-6 with a 3.38 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 21st of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.