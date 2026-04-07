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Brandon Nimmo
Texas Rangers

Brandon Nimmo

Texas Rangers • #24 LF

Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Square Off Against Mariners On April 7

Brandon Nimmo and the Texas Rangers will take on the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field, on Tuesday, April 7 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Nimmo has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Nimmo is hitting for a .359 BA, .444 OBP and .513 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .957 and he has scored seven runs. In 45 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. Nimmo has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Mariners.

George Kirby (1-1) pitches for the Mariners to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Nimmo

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