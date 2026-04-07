Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Square Off Against Mariners On April 7

Nimmo is hitting for a .359 BA, .444 OBP and .513 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .957 and he has scored seven runs. In 45 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. Nimmo has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Mariners.

George Kirby (1-1) pitches for the Mariners to make his third start of the season.

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