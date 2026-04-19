Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Take On Mariners On April 19

Nimmo is hitting for a .302 BA, .381 OBP and .512 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .893 and he has scored 13 runs. In 97 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 6 against the Mariners.

Bryan Woo (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his fifth start of the season. He has a 2.16 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.

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