Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Square Off Against Guardians On June 7

Nimmo is hitting for a .248 BA, .327 OBP and .395 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .722 and he has scored 26 runs. In 269 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 22 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Guardians.

The Guardians will send Joey Cantillo (4-2) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.92 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.