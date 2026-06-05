Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Play Guardians On June 5

Nimmo is hitting for a .253 BA, .331 OBP and .403 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .734 and he has scored 26 runs. In 263 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 22 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Parker Messick (6-1 with a 2.21 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 13th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.