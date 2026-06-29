Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Square Off Against Guardians On June 29
Brandon Nimmo and his Texas Rangers will take on the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Monday, June 29 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Nimmo has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Nimmo is hitting for a .262 BA, .333 OBP and .420 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .753 and he has scored 35 runs. In 354 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 29 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2) against the Blue Jays.
Parker Messick makes the start for the Guardians, his 17th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 2.67 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 94 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.