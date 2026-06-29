Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Square Off Against Guardians On June 29

Nimmo is hitting for a .262 BA, .333 OBP and .420 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .753 and he has scored 35 runs. In 354 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 29 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2) against the Blue Jays.

Parker Messick makes the start for the Guardians, his 17th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 2.67 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 94 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.