Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Square Off Against Giants On Aug. 4

Nimmo is hitting for a .267 BA, .336 OBP and .431 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .767 and he has scored 46 runs. In 453 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 40 runs. Nimmo has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Giants.

Blade Tidwell will take the mound to start for the Giants, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.