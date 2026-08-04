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Brandon Nimmo
Texas Rangers

Brandon Nimmo

Texas Rangers • #24 LF

Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Square Off Against Giants On Aug. 4

Brandon Nimmo and the Texas Rangers will take on the San Francisco Giants at Globe Life Field, on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Nimmo has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Nimmo is hitting for a .267 BA, .336 OBP and .431 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .767 and he has scored 46 runs. In 453 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 40 runs. Nimmo has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Giants.

Blade Tidwell will take the mound to start for the Giants, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Nimmo

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