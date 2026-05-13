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Brandon Nimmo
Texas Rangers

Brandon Nimmo

Texas Rangers • #24 LF

Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Face Diamondbacks On May 13

Brandon Nimmo and his Texas Rangers will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field, on Wednesday, May 13 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Nimmo has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Nimmo is hitting for a .288 BA, .367 OBP and .436 SLG with an 18.6% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .803 and he has scored 18 runs. In 177 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 12 runs. In his last game, he had three hits (going 3 for 4 with a triple) against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks will send Ryne Nelson (1-3) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.68 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Nimmo

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