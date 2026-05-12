Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Take On Diamondbacks On May 12

Nimmo is hitting for a .276 BA, .358 OBP and .414 SLG with a 19.1% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .773 and he has scored 17 runs. In 173 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 12 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Diamondbacks.

Zac Gallen (1-3 with a 4.70 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.