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Brandon Nimmo
Texas Rangers

Brandon Nimmo

Texas Rangers • #24 LF

Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Face Diamondbacks On May 11

Brandon Nimmo and his Texas Rangers will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field, on Monday, May 11 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Nimmo has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Nimmo is hitting for a .277 BA, .361 OBP and .419 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .780 and he has scored 17 runs. In 169 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 12 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Cubs.

Mike Soroka makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his eighth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 4.14 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Nimmo

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