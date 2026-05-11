Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Face Diamondbacks On May 11

Nimmo is hitting for a .277 BA, .361 OBP and .419 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .780 and he has scored 17 runs. In 169 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 12 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Cubs.

Mike Soroka makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his eighth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 4.14 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.

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