Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Play Cardinals On June 3

Nimmo is hitting for a .253 BA, .332 OBP and .406 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .738 and he has scored 26 runs. In 259 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 22 runs. He is looking to get back on track after a four-strikeout showing in his most recent game against the Cardinals.

Andre Pallante makes the start for the Cardinals, his 12th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.19 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.