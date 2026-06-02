Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Take On Cardinals On June 2
Brandon Nimmo and his Texas Rangers will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Tuesday, June 2 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Nimmo has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Nimmo is hitting for a .258 BA, .339 OBP and .413 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .752 and he has scored 26 runs. In 254 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 21 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Cardinals.
Dustin May (3-6 with a 4.57 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 12th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.