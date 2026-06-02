Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Take On Cardinals On June 2

Nimmo is hitting for a .258 BA, .339 OBP and .413 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .752 and he has scored 26 runs. In 254 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 21 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Cardinals.

Dustin May (3-6 with a 4.57 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 12th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.