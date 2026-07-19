Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Play Braves On July 19

Nimmo is hitting for a .266 BA, .332 OBP and .427 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .758 and he has scored 38 runs. In 392 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 37 runs. In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with ) against the Braves.

Grant Holmes gets the start for the Braves, his 18th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.61 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 87 1/3 innings pitched.

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