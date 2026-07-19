FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Brandon Nimmo
Texas Rangers

Brandon Nimmo

Texas Rangers • #24 LF

Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Play Braves On July 19

Brandon Nimmo and the Texas Rangers will take on the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Sunday, July 19 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Nimmo has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Nimmo is hitting for a .266 BA, .332 OBP and .427 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .758 and he has scored 38 runs. In 392 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 37 runs. In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with ) against the Braves.

Grant Holmes gets the start for the Braves, his 18th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.61 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 87 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Nimmo

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Texas RangersRecent Texas Rangers Player News

View All Texas Rangers Player News