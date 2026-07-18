Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Play Braves On July 18

Nimmo is hitting for a .264 BA, .331 OBP and .427 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .758 and he has scored 38 runs. In 387 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 34 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Owen Murphy starts for the first time this season for the Braves.

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