Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Play Braves On July 18
Brandon Nimmo and his Texas Rangers will face the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Saturday, July 18 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Nimmo has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Nimmo is hitting for a .264 BA, .331 OBP and .427 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .758 and he has scored 38 runs. In 387 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 34 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Braves.
Owen Murphy starts for the first time this season for the Braves.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.